FOREIGN AFFAIRS SCHEDULE

German President Steinmeier begins three-day official visit to Greece

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to embark on a three-day official visit to Greece on Tuesday at the invitation of his Greek counterpart, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Monday

Steinmeier will arrive in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, at noon. At 1 p.m., he will visit the site of the under-construction Holocaust Museum of Greece with Sakellaropoulou, where they will be welcomed by David Saltiel, president of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) and head of the Jewish Community of Thessaloniki.

Following this, they will meet with two Holocaust survivors, and a symbolic tree planting will take place with the two state leaders.

At 2.15 p.m., an event is scheduled at the Goethe Institute in Thessaloniki, attended by Steinmeier, after which he will depart for Athens, where he is expected at 4.30 p.m. Immediately afterward, he will visit the local branch of the pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, and in the evening at 8 p.m., he will tour the studio of visual artist Theo Triantafyllidis.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, the German president will lay a wreath at 9.50 a.m. at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens before proceeding to the Presidential Mansion for a private meeting with Sakellaropoulou, followed by expanded talks between the two delegations.

Next, at 11.15 a.m., he will visit the Maximos Mansion for a private meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and further discussions between the two delegations.

At 12.05 p.m., Steinmeier will visit the Numismatic Museum, and at 1.10 p.m., he will participate in the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the German Archaeological Institute in Athens. At 3.15 p.m., he will visit the Reception and Identification Center in Malakasa, and in the evening at 6.45 p.m., he will attend an event at the archaeological site of Kerameikos.

Later that evening, at 8.30 p.m., Sakellaropoulou will host an official dinner in honor of Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, at the Presidential Mansion.

Thursday

On the third day of his official visit to Greece, Thursday, the German president will travel to Hania on Crete and visit the village of Kandanos, where he will lay a wreath at the war memorial dedicated to the 1941 Nazi massacre and tour the local museum. He will then visit the Terra Creta olive oil production facility in Kolymbari and will depart in the evening at 7.15 p.m.

