FOREIGN AFFAIRS

No face-to-face meeting between Rama, Beleri

No face-to-face meeting between Rama, Beleri
File photo.

A much-anticipated meeting between Fredi Beleri, an MEP from Greece’s New Democracy party, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana will not take place, Kathimerini understands.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, was part of a delegation visit from the European Parliament to assess Albania’s progress towards European Union membership. However, Rama canceled his participation, meaning this expected first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders – following the conviction of the ethnic Greek minority mayor-elect and the resulting diplomatic tensions between Tirana and Athens – will not occur.

Beleri is a member of the European Parliament’s Delegation to the EU-Albania Stabilization and Association Parliamentary Committee (SAPC), which aims to foster collaboration between the European assembly and the Albanian Parliament. The committee’s mission includes conducting visits to Tirana to ensure cooperation and jointly issue recommendations regarding any deviations from Albania’s path toward EU integration.

Diplomacy EU Albania
READ MORE
EU terms for Albania on minority rights
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

EU terms for Albania on minority rights

Mitsotakis–Beleri: Albania must follow the European acquis
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis–Beleri: Albania must follow the European acquis

Erdogan inaugurates a Turkish-funded mosque in Albania’s capital
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan inaugurates a Turkish-funded mosque in Albania’s capital

Erdogan visits Tirana bearing gifts
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan visits Tirana bearing gifts

Erdogan to inaugurate Balkans’ largest mosque in Tirana
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan to inaugurate Balkans’ largest mosque in Tirana

Ethnic Greek politician and MEP is released on probation in Albania
FREDI BELERI

Ethnic Greek politician and MEP is released on probation in Albania

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.