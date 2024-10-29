FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Beleri pelted with yogurt and eggs in Tirana

New Democracy MEP Fredi Beleri has been pelted with yogurt and eggs by unknown assailants outside the Albanian parliament in Tirana.

Beleri, an ethnic Greek born in Albania, was in the Albanian capital as part of a delegation from the European Parliament to assess Albania’s progress towards European Union membership.

The MEP is a member of the Delegation to the EU-Albania Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee.

Earlier, it was announced that Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama would not participate in meetings with the delegation, meaning this expected first face-to-face encounter with Beleri will not occur.

In September, Beleri was released from 16-months imprisonment after being convicted of vote-buying in a municipal election.

Beleri, who protests his innocence, has vowed to continue his legal battle through all levels of the Albanian justice system and at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

