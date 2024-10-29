White House releases statement ahead of Biden-Christodoulides meeting

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

The two leaders will discuss a range of global issues, the White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday.

Building on the successful inaugural US-Cyprus Strategic Dialogue, launched on October 23, the leaders will discuss a range of global issues, including energy security and cooperation, events in the Middle East, and continued robust support to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, according to a White House statement.

Acknowledging the 50th anniversary of the island’s division, President Biden will reiterate US support for a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality for all Cypriots, it said.

Christodoulides’ visit to the White House follows the recent signing of a defense cooperation agreement and the launch of a strategic dialogue between Cyprus and the United States.

The last time a Cypriot president was invited to the White House was in June 1996, when Glafcos Clerides met with President Bill Clinton.