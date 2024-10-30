FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus emerging as key regional ally for US

Cyprus emerging as key regional ally for US
File photo [Yannis Liakos/Intime News]

In what is seen as a pivotal meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden welcomes Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties amid escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting reflects the deepening relationship that has emerged over the past few years, especially after the US lifted its arms embargo on Cyprus in 2022. Scheduled for one hour, the agenda includes a wide range of topics such as defense collaboration, humanitarian aid, energy security, and investments.

With the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, the US sees Cyprus as a reliable partner for regional stability. Christodoulides, the fifth Cypriot president to meet with a US president, is expected to emphasize the importance of US support in addressing the long-standing conflict with Turkey, signaling a shift in the geopolitical landscape since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting also comes just days before the crucial US presidential elections, underscoring Cyprus’ growing role in American foreign policy amid the effort to foster stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

Cyprus Turkey US Diplomacy
READ MORE
Ankara denounces Cyprus-US defense deal
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara denounces Cyprus-US defense deal

Turkey’s tough Cyprus stance aired in Brussels
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey’s tough Cyprus stance aired in Brussels

Events being held to mark 50th anniversary of Turkish invasion of Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Events being held to mark 50th anniversary of Turkish invasion of Cyprus

At UN dinner, Cypriot leaders agree to meet again soon
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

At UN dinner, Cypriot leaders agree to meet again soon

Majority of Turkish Cypriots want solution to Cyprus issue, survey finds
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Majority of Turkish Cypriots want solution to Cyprus issue, survey finds

Tatar demands ‘sovereignty’ recognition ahead of meeting with Christodoulides
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Tatar demands ‘sovereignty’ recognition ahead of meeting with Christodoulides

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.