Cyprus emerging as key regional ally for US

In what is seen as a pivotal meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden welcomes Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties amid escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting reflects the deepening relationship that has emerged over the past few years, especially after the US lifted its arms embargo on Cyprus in 2022. Scheduled for one hour, the agenda includes a wide range of topics such as defense collaboration, humanitarian aid, energy security, and investments.

With the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, the US sees Cyprus as a reliable partner for regional stability. Christodoulides, the fifth Cypriot president to meet with a US president, is expected to emphasize the importance of US support in addressing the long-standing conflict with Turkey, signaling a shift in the geopolitical landscape since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting also comes just days before the crucial US presidential elections, underscoring Cyprus’ growing role in American foreign policy amid the effort to foster stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.