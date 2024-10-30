FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Assistant Secretary O’Brien to meet Greek and Turkish ambassadors ahead of Biden-Christodoulides talks

US Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien will meet jointly on Wednesday with Greece’s Ambassador to the United States Ekaterini Nassika and her Turkish counterpart, Sedat Onal.

The meeting is scheduled at the State Department, ahead of a critical one-on-one between President Joe Biden and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, set to take place a mile away at the White House.

The State Department’s Press Office announced the meeting late Tuesday night, briefing accredited Greek correspondents accordingly.

Sources cited by the Hellas Journal website indicated that the meeting relates to Greece and Turkey’s joint candidacy for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

However, it is also speculated that O’Brien’s discussions with the Greek and Turkish ambassadors may address the Cyprus issue and, naturally, Greek-Turkish relations, especially given the upcoming meeting between foreign ministers George Gerapetritis and Hakan Fidan in Athens on November 8.

Cyprus US Diplomacy
