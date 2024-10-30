Turkish ambassador expresses optimism for ‘mutually beneficial solutions’ to differences

Turkey’s ambassador to Athens, Cagatay Erciyes, has expressed optimism that Greece and Turkey can resolve their differences in a mutually beneficial way through dialogue rooted in international law.

“I am confident that through a sincere and meaningful dialogue based on international law and good neighborliness, respecting each other’s legitimate interests and rights, and drawing harmony rather than animosity from our shared history, we can find mutually beneficial solutions to all our longstanding problems,” Erciyes said during an event at the Turkish embassy to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic on Tuesday evening.

“Türkiye and Greece are two neighboring countries and allies, connected by shared geography, history, culture, and, most importantly, a shared future. Our mutual interests call for cooperation, especially now, as our region faces ongoing wars and other challenges. This spirit of cooperation is the direction our leaders are now actively pursuing,” Erciyes said.

Diplomatic engagement between the two traditional Aegean rivals has intensified over the past year and a half. At stake is whether the two sides can negotiate the delimitation of maritime zones and the continental shelf or if the issue will need to be referred to international arbitration.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will meet his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Athens on November 8. Meanwhile, a High-Level Cooperation Council meeting (HLCC) is scheduled between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara in January.

“This positive momentum we’re building offers a unique opportunity to address all our outstanding and complex issues that have, in the past, led to tensions and crises. This is a challenging task as there are political, psychological and historical stumbling blocks that we need to overcome,” Erciyes said.

“We remain committed to strengthening our relations with Greece and fostering a culture of cooperation that serves the best interests of both our nations and future generations.”