Biden expresses optimism for Cyprus solution during Christodoulides’ White House visit

[Reuters]

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday, stressed that Cyprus is counting on US support for a resumption of negotiations and a solution to the longstanding Cyprus problem.

“My country has been under Turkish occupation for the last 50 years and I count on US support to resume negotiations and find a solution of to the Cyprus problem, in line with the UN Security Council resolutions, solution that is based on our common values and principles, democracy and respect of human rights,” Christodoulides said. 

Biden told the Cypriot president that “he remains optimistic about the possibility that a reunited Cyprus, a bizonal bicommunal federation is possible,” Biden said in his opening remarks. “And the United States stands ready to provide any support we can towards that goal.”

“There is no limit to what the two countries can achieve when they work together,” he added.

Christodoulides’ visit to the White House follows the recent signing of a defense cooperation agreement and the launch of a strategic dialogue between Cyprus and the United States. As he noted the relations between the two countries are at a historical high.

“Cyprus is a predictable and reliable partner of the United States in a region of great geopolitical importance,” Christodoulides said. 

The last time a Cypriot president was invited to the White House was in June 1996, when Glafcos Clerides met with then-president Bill Clinton.

Cyprus US Diplomacy
