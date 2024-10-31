FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Regional rivals join forces: Greece, Turkey in OSCE bid

[Reuters]

Athens and Ankara are intensifying joint diplomatic efforts to secure Greek and Turkish candidates for two top posts at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Greece has nominated Mania Telalian to head the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, while Turkey has nominated Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu for secretary-general. The decision point will be the OSCE Ministerial Summit in Malta on December 4-6.

Greek Ambassador to the US Katerina Nassika and Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal met Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien in Washington to garner US support. Further diplomatic outreach is planned across Europe, aiming to strengthen consensus around the joint candidacy as a symbolic gesture of regional cooperation.

This unprecedented initiative underscores a warming in bilateral relations amid shared interests in OSCE stability.

