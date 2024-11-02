FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Forged in waves: The unseen force of Greece’s navy seals

Forged in waves: The unseen force of Greece’s navy seals

Greece’s elite Underwater Demolition Teams, or ΟΥΚ, trace their roots to 1953, when the Hellenic Navy sent eight sailors to train in the United States.

The result was Greece’s first training school, formally launched with just five graduates in 1957. Overcoming obstacles with limited resources, these pioneers constructed rigorous training courses based on their US experience, eventually setting even higher standards of toughness.

Training remains grueling today: Of the many who attempt, only 15% succeed in the physically and mentally punishing curriculum, which includes Hell Week – five days without sleep, with relentless exercises, diving and hand-to-hand combat. Candidates must conquer extreme challenges, such as 100 nautical miles of swimming, marathon running, and tactical diving with hands and feet bound.

Graduates earn the distinguished Golden Diver badge, embodying a warrior’s spirit with mastery over both land and sea. Today, ΟΥΚ serves as a critical asset in NATO and European operations, underscoring its unmatched resilience and dedication to victory at all costs. 

Defense
READ MORE
Turkey says some dead, injured after attack at state aviation site
NEWS

Turkey says some dead, injured after attack at state aviation site

Dendias highlights Greece’s military progress
NEWS

Dendias highlights Greece’s military progress

Navigating the Adriatic: A maritime summit in Venice
NEWS

Navigating the Adriatic: A maritime summit in Venice

Defense Minister unveils voluntary re-enlistment and women’s military enlistment
NEWS

Defense Minister unveils voluntary re-enlistment and women’s military enlistment

Entry criteria expanded for military schools
NEWS

Entry criteria expanded for military schools

Production of 12 new Canadair aircraft begins
NEWS

Production of 12 new Canadair aircraft begins

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.