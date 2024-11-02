Forged in waves: The unseen force of Greece’s navy seals

Greece’s elite Underwater Demolition Teams, or ΟΥΚ, trace their roots to 1953, when the Hellenic Navy sent eight sailors to train in the United States.

The result was Greece’s first training school, formally launched with just five graduates in 1957. Overcoming obstacles with limited resources, these pioneers constructed rigorous training courses based on their US experience, eventually setting even higher standards of toughness.

Training remains grueling today: Of the many who attempt, only 15% succeed in the physically and mentally punishing curriculum, which includes Hell Week – five days without sleep, with relentless exercises, diving and hand-to-hand combat. Candidates must conquer extreme challenges, such as 100 nautical miles of swimming, marathon running, and tactical diving with hands and feet bound.

Graduates earn the distinguished Golden Diver badge, embodying a warrior’s spirit with mastery over both land and sea. Today, ΟΥΚ serves as a critical asset in NATO and European operations, underscoring its unmatched resilience and dedication to victory at all costs.