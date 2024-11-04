Stephanopoulos: Europeans will have to ‘take care of themselves’ if Trump wins

If Donald Trump is re-elected president on Tuesday it will likely affect the United States’ commitment to NATO and its European allies, prominent Greek-American journalist and political commentator George Stephanopoulos told Kathimerini ahead of the November 5 election.

“Europeans are going to have to take care of themselves. Donald Trump has made it very clear that he does not value the NATO alliance in the same way other American presidents have,” he told the newspaper’s Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas.

“I think it’s fairly clear, given what he’s said on the campaign trail – his praise of Vladimir Putin, his praise of President Xi in China, his cozying up to dictators like Kim Jong Un and Viktor Orban in Hungary – that we’re going to have a very different character of American foreign policy.”

The former White House communications director believes that Ukraine will bear the most immediate impact of Trump’s foreign policy shift as he is expected to withdraw US support for the country and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “quite quickly.”

The full interview will be published later in the day.