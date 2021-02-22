SOCIETY

Citizenship test questions appear too arcane in cases

[InTime News]

The Interior Ministry’s Citizenship Secretariat on Friday published the list of questions candidates for Greek citizenship must be able to answer in a new written exam testing their knowledge of the country’s history and culture.

Ranging from the name of the sea where the Aliakmonas River ends up to the names of actors in popular Greek movies from the 1950s and 60s, the question bank is seen as demanding knowledge too arcane for non-natives.

It also calls for detailed knowledge of Greek Orthodox religious customs, which is expected to stir reactions in the coming days as it clearly strays from the intention of testing candidates’ broad knowledge of the country.

The new citizenship exams comprise 20 randomly selected questions on Greek geography, history, culture and political institutions, as well as 20 questions and a brief essay testing candidates’ knowledge of the Greek language.

