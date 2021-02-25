SOCIETY

Children’s charity launches petition for the prevention of sexual abuse of minors

The Smile of the Child charity presented 15 proposals Thursday for the prevention of sexual abuse against minors and the treatment for victims, inviting members of the public to sign a relevant online petition.

“Sexual abuse happens next to us. It takes courage, constant work and good practices to be properly dealt with by everyone involved,” the Athens-based non-profit child welfare organization said in a statement.

Among these proposals are calls for the introduction of sex education in schools from primary level and the recruitment of professionals who come into contact with children only after they have been properly vetted and undergone a full psychiatric evaluation. In addition, it calls for all professionals involved (police, prosecutors, teachers, doctors, social services) to receive specialized training and for teachers and doctors who report a case of child sexual abuse to be legally protected.

The petition is at https://meneimystiko.gr/petition/

