german-embassy-launching-social-media-tribute-to-1821-revolution

The German Embassy in Athens is launching an initiative on social media on Friday to mark the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek Revolution, showcasing 21 German philhellenes.

With #germanphilhellenes2021, the embassy’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts will introduce one German philhellene every Friday along with passages and testimonies from German philhellenes in Greece and Germany.

These eminent figures include Karl Krazeisen, the military officer and amateur painter whose portrait of hero Theodoros Kolokotronis graced Greece’s 5,000 drachma bill, and medical doctor Heinrich Treiber, who embalmed the murdered body of Ioannis Kapodistrias, the first Greek head of state.