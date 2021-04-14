STEM Stars Greece: Student winners named in virtual awards ceremony

The STEM Stars Greece Competition final took place on March 27 with the participation of both public and private schools from across Greece. The teams were evaluated by an expert judging committee during a digital panel review and the winner was announced by the US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt and Education Minister Niki Kerameus. The initiative was organized by the SciCo organization and supported by the United States Embassy in Athens.

“I’m really impressed to see the quality and creativity of the projects that the students have put forward, and all the different fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics that they cover,” said the US ambassador.

The top three placed teams were:

First place

Project: “Feel Write,” an app that provides emotional support for users

Students: Myrto-Vassiliki Alexopoulou, Pavlina Refene, and Amalia-Christina Toytziaridi

Advisor: Mr Andreas Karampelas

School: Athens College

Second place

Project: “An Investigation into the Relationship between Sensory Physiology and Operant

Learning in Pantherophis Gutattus and Python Regius Snakes,” a study about the correlation

between the reptilian nervous system and the ability to display operant learning

Student: Melina Operer

Advisor: Dr Elina Prodromidi

School: American Community Schools

Third place

Project: “Solar Park with 3D-Printed Photovoltaic Trees,” a forest of 3D-printed trees that generates electricity from solar energy

Students: Maria-Eleni Batatoudi and Charikleia Moraitaki

Advisor: Mr Euaggelos Kotronis

School: Psychiko College