SOCIETY

High school pupils create environmentally friendly bench

high-school-pupils-create-environmentally-friendly-bench

A bench that absorbs carbon emissions through a special paint, charges electronic devices, provides biodegradable bags and shovels to clean up after your dog, and which is made of compacted recycled materials to boot?

This unusual object was created by students from the Filothei High School, in suburban Athens, specifically by a group which calls itself RAISE (Reusable – Advanced – Innovative – Safe – Economical) during the lockdown.

And it’s not just a whimsical creation: More than 2,000 benches have been ordered by municipalities and hotels.

The pupils themselves were responsible for the marketing.

