greece-taken-to-court-over-thessaloniki-air-pollution

Greece is being taken to task by the European Commission for failing to curb consistently high air pollution levels in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

According to an announcement on Monday, the country is being referred to the European Court after failing to address concerns expressed in two letters from the Commission regarding the air quality in Thessaloniki, which has been consistently below acceptable levels every year, except 2013, since 2005.

The Commission first issued a warning in 2009 and repeated it in 2013, it said.

By “systematically and consistently exceeding the limit values for PM10 concentrations as regards the daily limit value since 2005” in Thessaloniki, Greece, according to the announcement, has “failed to fulfill its obligations” to minimize harmful effects on human health and the environment as a whole.