hollywood-pays-tribute-to-olympia-dukakis

Oscar-winning actor Olympia Dukakis passed away on Saturday, aged 89. Tributes from co-stars and Hollywood greats came pouring in for Dukakis when news of her death was reported.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis posted a statement on Twitter calling Dukakis “the consummate actor,” her Moonstruck co-star Cher stated “Dukakis was an amazing, Academy award winning actress,” and there were further tributes from Star Trek actor and activist George Takei, comedy star Michael McKean, West Wing’s Bradley Whitford, and Alex Winter from the Bill and Ted franchise.

Born in Massachusetts to Greek immigrants, Dukakis had a long career in theater and television before becoming a household name for her role in in 1987 romantic comedy Moonstruck. It was this iconic performance that garnered her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The career of Dukakis would continue with a string of Hollywood hits, including the John Travolta and Kirsty Alley comedy Look Who’s Talking (1989) and the ensemble comedy-drama Steel Magnolias (1989).

Dukakis also had a successful career in television, being nominated for Emmys in 1991, 1998, and 1999.

Dukakis was also a fervent woman right’s activist as well as an activist for LGBT rights, and an environmentalist.

Olympia was the cousin of 1988 Democratic Presidential candidate and Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis.