europe-day-online-event-to-discuss-eu-challenges-and-goals-on-may-16

On the occasion of Europe Day and under the umbrella of the Conference On The Future of Europe, Moraitis School is organising a one-day event on May 16 on the most prominent challenges and goals that the EU currently faces and has set out to achieve.

The aim is to invite scholars and professionals on each of the thematics proposed, including Moraitis school alumni working in related areas.

The event will be divided into five panels with themes concerning: The EU’s Covid-19 response; The environment & the EU; Digitalisation & the EU; Education & the EU; and Geopolitical relations & trading issues.

In each panel speakers will be making short speeches, followed by a discussion of approximately half an hour.

Speakers at the event include Margaritis Schinas, Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Josep Figueras, Director and cofounder of the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, George Kolyvas, research fellow at the University of Geneva, Global Studies Institute – Centre of Competences in European Studies Dusan Sidjanski, Christina Kattami, Policy Officer at the European Commission, Antonis Tzortzakakis, Chief Executive Officer 5G Ventures S.A., Yannis Charalabidis, Professor of Digital Governance at the University of the Aegean, Director, Spyros Kouvelis EPLO Institute for Sustainable Development, Jesus Urios Culianez, Junior Policy Analyst on Environmental Economics at Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP)​, and George Pagoulatos, Professor of European Politics & Economy, Athens University (AUEB).

