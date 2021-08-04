athenians-smoked-less-during-first-lockdown

Athenians smoked less and cut down on drugs such as heroin and ecstasy, while more cocaine, psychoactive drugs and dietary supplements were consumed during the first lockdown in spring 2020, according to a study conducted by an Athens University research team.

The study, which was accepted for publication in the scientific journal Science of the Total Environment, analyzed wastewater from the Psyttalia wastewater treatment center before the coronavirus emerged and during the first lockdown.

Regarding smoking, a 33% drop was recorded in the substances contained in cigarettes. The study noted that citizens smoked less, possibly due to research that argued smoking is associated with a high risk of respiratory infections.

Also, the use of anxiolytics (benzodiazepines) increased by 20%, highlighting an increase in anxiety disorders. Ecstasy use was also significantly reduced, and this was seen to be related to the closure of bars and nightclubs.