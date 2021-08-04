SOCIETY

Athenians smoked less during first lockdown

athenians-smoked-less-during-first-lockdown
[Shutterstock]

Athenians smoked less and cut down on drugs such as heroin and ecstasy, while more cocaine, psychoactive drugs and dietary supplements were consumed during the first lockdown in spring 2020, according to a study conducted by an Athens University research team.

The study, which was accepted for publication in the scientific journal Science of the Total Environment, analyzed wastewater from the Psyttalia wastewater treatment center before the coronavirus emerged and during the first lockdown.

Regarding smoking, a 33% drop was recorded in the substances contained in cigarettes. The study noted that citizens smoked less, possibly due to research that argued smoking is associated with a high risk of respiratory infections.

Also, the use of anxiolytics (benzodiazepines) increased by 20%, highlighting an increase in anxiety disorders. Ecstasy use was also significantly reduced, and this was seen to be related to the closure of bars and nightclubs. 

Health
READ MORE
programs-help-homeless-vulnerable-persons-confined-at-home
IMAGES

Programs help homeless, vulnerable persons confined at home

[InTime News]
MARIOS THEMISTOKLEOUS

‘We had to treat it like a military campaign,’ says the designer of Greece’s vaccination program

cancer-patients-bemoan-lack-of-information-during-pandemic
SOCIETY

Cancer patients bemoan lack of information during pandemic

[Reuters]
SOCIETY

Cancer treatment developed by Greek researchers gets EMA green light

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge (r) speaks to the press during a visit to a vaccination center with Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias (l) in Athens, on Friday. [InTime News]
OPINION

WHO’s new Athens office spearheading quality care

[InTime News]
SOCIETY

Half of Greek men experience sleep apnea