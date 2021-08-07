greek-freak-sets-up-assist

SOCIETY

Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who last month led US basketball team the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in half a century, has offered temporary accommodation to people affected by the devastating wildfires that have swept Greece over the last week.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Award recipient will make available nearly 90 hotel rooms for up to three nights in partnership with the Novibet online betting site in what is called the Giant Heart project.

Giannis and his older brother Thanasis, who are teammates at the Milwaukee Bucks, last week canceled a planned celebration of the NBA trophy at Sepolia, the Athens neighborhood where they grew up, because of the fires.

