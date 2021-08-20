SOCIETY

Climate change will impact tourism

CLIMPACT network studies how the industry will be affected by extreme weather phenomena while also seeking solutions

climate-change-will-impact-tourism
Tourist walk past the 5th century BC Erechtheion temple on the ancient Acropolis hill, with the city of Athens in the background. [File photo/Petros Giannakouris/ap]

The evolving climate crisis will pose a serious threat to the tourism industry, greatly impacting Greece. How will tourists react if their blissful Mediterranean summers transform into hellish climate disasters, with unpredictable heatwaves and droughts, unreliable water resources, disappearing beaches and eroding coasts and monuments? On the other hand, how do we expect to accommodate mass tourism without the further depletion of our natural resources? 

Maria Kanakidou, professor of environmental chemistry at the University of Crete, says: “In recent years, climate change has clearly manifested itself in extreme weather events – hurricanes, wildfires, floods, storms – which are impossible to overlook. It is about time we acknowledged the threat of irreversible climate change. At our current pace, the coldest day in 100 years’ time will be today’s hottest.” Kanakidou moderated the 2nd Forum on Climate Change and Tourism in June, organized on Crete by the national network on climate change CLIMPACT. 

Kanakidou further elaborated: “The consequences of climate change have materialized in many ways which negatively affect tourism and therefore Greece’s GDP, and will continue to do so. High temperatures create unfavorable conditions for visitors, leading to discomfort, even at night. High heat also requires higher energy consumption for cooling and air conditioning, which contributes to increased costs and environmental pollution from energy production. Droughts lead to a drop in the water table, resulting in brackish water entering underground reservoirs. On Crete, the lower snow cover threatens the stability of water reserves and could trigger serious water supply issues. Coastal erosion is another major problem, as it’s simultaneously eliminating the coasts’ natural beauty and destabilizing infrastructure.” 

The increasing frequency of intense or extreme weather events also negatively impacts tourism, “an industry which relies on a sense of security in order to grow. The more frequent fires, storms, floods and cyclones become, the more concern there will be. This concern will serve as a deterrent to further tourism, which is founded on the natural beauty of the sea, mountains, caves etc.”

The climate crisis will have severe consequences on all the aforementioned ecosystems. The climate has been damaged to a point where it can no longer regulate itself, and we are seeing that in forms such as falling crop yields and increases in the population of certain insects that can spread diseases previously rare in Greece that can harm trees and humans.

Despite the multitude of worrying trends, one positive aspect is the extension of the tourist season. Higher temperatures make it possible to stay in coastal areas deeper into autumn and earlier in spring. Still, this cannot be counted as an outright gain. Firstly, if part of the summer season becomes unbearably hot, those losses will need to be made up for. Also, as the forum was told, as northern countries’ climates become hotter, we could potentially see a migration of tourists away from the hotter Mediterranean. 

Manolis Plionis, director and chairman of the board of directors at the National Observatory of Athens, and coordinator of CLIMPACT, told Kathimerini that “tourism is a sector that will be significantly affected by climate change. Countries like Greece, which rely heavily on this sector for a significant part of their GDP, thoroughly need to study the expected impacts in every region and develop policies to adapt the sector to the imminent changes. The Greek scientific community has contributed through the shared expertise of the CLIMPACT network.” 

“Tourism is an activity with a large carbon footprint and wide environmental impacts. The overwhelming production of waste, high energy consumption – which contributes to climate change – and unsustainable water consumption, as well as other non-renewable resources, require rethinking,” Kanakidou said. As presented at the forum, numerous large tourist corporations are taking measures: managing food and wastewater, using renewable energy sources, and also trying to raise awareness among customers – for example avoiding changing towels too often.

“Tourism trends and tourist behaviors are changing. New, more environmentally friendly and nature-oriented forms of tourism are developing, such as ecotourism and agritourism. The percentage of visitors not staying in large hotel complexes is expanding – a trend which has been catalyzed by the pandemic, during which the number of Airbnb rentals on Crete doubled.” 

The programs at the research station of the University of Crete in Finokalia and the research station of the Demokritos National Center of Scientific Research at the top of Mount Helmos contribute to educational and nature tourism. “These are beautiful places worth visiting. There, we offer information about the work carried out at the stations and climate change,” says the University of Crete professor.

Environment Fire
READ MORE
Mark Parrington, a senior researcher at the European Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), says no large-scale cooperation has been completed with the Greek national authorities to date, but he hopes this will soon change.
MARK PARRINGTON

Wildfires released ‘extremely harmful’ particles 

Beekeeper Antonis Vakos, 49, walks next to his destroyed beehives, following a wildfire near the village of Voutas on the island of Evia, Wednesday. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Pine honey threatened as wildfires destroy hives and forests

Two storks affected by a wildfire north of Athens, are seen at the Hellenic Wildlife Care Association ANIMA's first aid centre, in Athens, Greece, August 8, 2021. Picture taken August 8, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
SOCIETY

Disoriented by wildfires, migrating storks die crossing Greece

[InTime News]
NEWS

Plans to start charging admission to Olympus

a-2-421km-run-for-the-climate
SOCIETY

A 2,421km run for the climate

It is estimated that 80-100% of fan mussel populations were recently lost during a sudden increase in mortality rates in Spain, Italy and other regions of the Mediterranean Basin, while 30% of all red coral was destroyed by a single storm.
NEWS

Mediterranean marine life under threat