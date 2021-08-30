electric-car-proliferation-still-at-very-low-level

Greece seem to be falling behind in efforts to get more electric vehicles on the streets, with the cost of purchase, compared to hybrid cars, being the main obstacle.

According to a recent survey by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), countries, like Greece, with a market share of less than 3% in electric vehicles, have an average per capita income of less than 17,000 euros. Tellingly, 73% of electric vehicles are located in five countries (Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Denmark and Germany) with the highest per capita income.

Greece is also burdened by infrastructure shortages. Automotive industry experts cite a direct correlation between the penetration rate of electric vehicles and the number of chargers that each country has to offer. According to ACEA data, there are 275 charging points in Greece, which corresponds to only 0.1% of all chargers in Europe.