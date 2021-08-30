SOCIETY

Electric car proliferation still at very low level

electric-car-proliferation-still-at-very-low-level

Greece seem to be falling behind in efforts to get more electric vehicles on the streets, with the cost of purchase, compared to hybrid cars, being the main obstacle.

According to a recent survey by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), countries, like Greece, with a market share of less than 3% in electric vehicles, have an average per capita income of less than 17,000 euros. Tellingly, 73% of electric vehicles are located in five countries (Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Denmark and Germany) with the highest per capita income.

Greece is also burdened by infrastructure shortages. Automotive industry experts cite a direct correlation between the penetration rate of electric vehicles and the number of chargers that each country has to offer. According to ACEA data, there are 275 charging points in Greece, which corresponds to only 0.1% of all chargers in Europe.

Transport Environment
READ MORE
astypalea-island-opting-for-electric-vehicles
SOCIETY

Astypalea island opting for electric vehicles

greek-expedition-raises-arctic-eco-awareness
IMAGES

Greek expedition raises Arctic eco-awareness

In this file photo from 2018, a dolphin swims as a ferry passes in the background during an operation by divers to recover an abandoned fishing net from the sea in Poros island, Greece. The project will consist of a study on the gulf’s cetaceans as well as environmental education and raising public awareness. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
SOCIETY

Monitoring the dolphins of the Thermaikos Gulf

Tourist walk past the 5th century BC Erechtheion temple on the ancient Acropolis hill, with the city of Athens in the background. [File photo/Petros Giannakouris/ap]
SOCIETY

Climate change will impact tourism

[InTime News]
NEWS

Plans to start charging admission to Olympus

Mark Parrington, a senior researcher at the European Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), says no large-scale cooperation has been completed with the Greek national authorities to date, but he hopes this will soon change.
MARK PARRINGTON

Wildfires released ‘extremely harmful’ particles 