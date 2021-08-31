SOCIETY

Ai Weiwei to speak at Athens Democracy Forum

ai-weiwei-to-speak-at-athens-democracy-forum

The Athens Democracy Forum on Tuesday confirmed that prominent Chinese contemporary artist and human rights activist Ai Weiwei will be addressing this year’s installment of the annual event on the subject of “Art and Activism.”

Taking place from September 29 to October 1 in hybrid form (online and in person in the Greek capital), the international conference first convened by The New York Times in 2013, presents a roster of respected speakers from the fields of civil society, academia, media and politics, addressing modern challenges to democracy and the responses to them.

To find out more and to register, visit athensdemocracyforum.com.

Athens Democracy Forum
READ MORE
athens-democracy-forum-looks-to-the-future
SOCIETY

Athens Democracy Forum looks to the future

athens-forum-debates-threats-to-democracy
SOCIETY

Athens Forum debates threats to democracy

athens-democracy-forum-explores-the-new-abnormal
SOCIETY

Athens Democracy Forum explores ‘the new abnormal’

electric-car-proliferation-still-at-very-low-level
SOCIETY

Electric car proliferation still at very low level

[Shutterstock]
OPINION

AI should serve humanity

US auto safety regulators last week opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc’s driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. A few days later, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company was working on a humanoid robot, drawing from the Autopilot software. [AP]
WENDELL WALLACH

‘Who’s to pay for the societal costs?’