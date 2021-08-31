ai-weiwei-to-speak-at-athens-democracy-forum

The Athens Democracy Forum on Tuesday confirmed that prominent Chinese contemporary artist and human rights activist Ai Weiwei will be addressing this year’s installment of the annual event on the subject of “Art and Activism.”

Taking place from September 29 to October 1 in hybrid form (online and in person in the Greek capital), the international conference first convened by The New York Times in 2013, presents a roster of respected speakers from the fields of civil society, academia, media and politics, addressing modern challenges to democracy and the responses to them.

To find out more and to register, visit athensdemocracyforum.com.