SOCIETY

Cyprus’ homage to the humble spud goes viral

cyprus-homage-to-the-humble-spud-goes-viral
People pose for a picture next to a 5 meter high replica of a potato in Xylophagou village, Cyprus, Thursday. [Reuters]

Cypriot community’s endeavor to pay homage to the humble spud has gone viral after their 5 meter (16 ft) tall statue of a Cyprus potato drew comparisons to a giant penis.

The fibreglass replica, which cost 8,000 euros ($9,300) and sits by a main road at the entrance to the village of Xylophagou, has drawn widespread ribbing on social media.

“Other countries have instantly recognizable monuments, now we have ours,” Euripides Evriviades, who is a former Cyprus ambassador to the UK, wrote on Twitter.

Alongside he posted a collage juxtaposing an image of the Big Potato with the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and Hong Kong Big Buddha.

But Xylophagou’s residents are taking the ridicule in their stride, insisting that the beige-colored knobbly design named “The Big Potato” is a faithful reproduction of its main potato crop, the Spunta.

Community leader George Tasou said those who saw in the statue anything more than a potato was guilty of a dirty mind.

“That is, I think, talk of a mind possessed,” he said. “Whether we like it or not this potato, the Spunta, is thin and long.”

Potatoes are the mainstay of Cyprus, known for its rich red fertile soil. Next year Xylophagou plans another novelty with its favorite produce; frying 800 kgs of potatoes in a chip-fest.

Tasou said work on the Big Potato was incomplete and that it would be mounted in local stone with a bench, a park and a small store, bringing the total cost of the project to 15,000 euros.

“It will be a landmark,” he said as giggling visitors behind him posed for selfies. [Reuters]

READ MORE
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou congratulates Drs Ugur Sahin (second from left) and Ozlem Tureci (left) from Germany, the BioNTech scientists who developed the first coronavirus vaccine, with the Theophano Foundation’s annual prize at the Thessaloniki Rotunda on Wednesday. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/President’s Office]
SOCIETY

BioNTech scientist duo honored for turning fear into hope

A photo from last year's ceremony at the Rotunda. The Empress Theophano Prize was first awarded in 2020 to honor individuals or organizations who make outstanding contributions in bridging the historic diversities of Europe.
SOCIETY

Theophano Foundation award brings outstanding figures to Thessaloniki

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis (l), Israeli Ambassador to Greece Yossi Amrani (c) and artist Adi Ioshpe (r) unveil the mural ‘Waves’ at 24 Lekka Street in the city center, on Sunday.
SOCIETY

Israeli artist inspired by waves, flag colors for Athens mural

international-distinction-for-agriculture-university
SOCIETY

International distinction for Agriculture University

greek-activist-fisherman-receives-honorary-title-from-un
SOCIETY

Greek activist fisherman receives honorary title from UN

[InTime News]
SOCIETY

Plan in the works to ease city traffic