SOCIETY

Census hampered by conspiracy theorists

census-hampered-by-conspiracy-theorists

Echoing the mind-set of anti-vaxxers and Covid deniers, activists, albeit small in number, have launched an online campaign to stop authorities from conducting Greece’s first population census in a decade.

According to these census deniers, it’s a scheme by the government to identify who the anti-vaxxers are so that social workers, lawyers or police will be sent to their homes.

Employees tasked with the job say that the biggest problem they face is not the census deniers, who make most of their noise online, but the lack of information and the suspicion about the process.

Not least among their problems is also the outright rudeness of people who accost them and accuse them of collecting data that will be cross-checked by the Finance Ministry for ulterior motives.

“My psychology is at rock bottom with this treatment I get from people,” said one employee.

Protest
READ MORE
European Space Agency (ESA) flight surgeon Adrianos Golemis, seen here in a Mars simulation suit (designed to simulate crewed missions to the red planet), monitors the well-being of astronauts before and during spaceflight as well as during their rehabilitation after their return.
SOCIETY

Greek physician at NASA’s ground control

educating-the-whole-child-pierce-expands
DAVID HORNER

Educating ‘the whole child,’ Pierce expands

[Reuters]
SOCIETY

From Gaziantep to Glasgow, Little Amal delivers seeds of hope to COP26

[Via Twitter]
SOCIETY

Greek eco activist runs to Glasgow, setting a ‘strong example’

MARIOS GIANNAKOU

Young people will save the planet, says activist

A man walks along the damaged pedestrian street at the seaside village of Nea Irakleia, Greece, October 20. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
SOCIETY

After debt crisis, Greek economy faces climate change threats