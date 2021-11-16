census-hampered-by-conspiracy-theorists

Echoing the mind-set of anti-vaxxers and Covid deniers, activists, albeit small in number, have launched an online campaign to stop authorities from conducting Greece’s first population census in a decade.

According to these census deniers, it’s a scheme by the government to identify who the anti-vaxxers are so that social workers, lawyers or police will be sent to their homes.

Employees tasked with the job say that the biggest problem they face is not the census deniers, who make most of their noise online, but the lack of information and the suspicion about the process.

Not least among their problems is also the outright rudeness of people who accost them and accuse them of collecting data that will be cross-checked by the Finance Ministry for ulterior motives.

“My psychology is at rock bottom with this treatment I get from people,” said one employee.