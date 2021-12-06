SOCIETY

Greek olive oil producer sweeps prizes at EVOOWR 2021

Greek flavored and gourmet olive oil products scooped awards and top positions in several categories, according to the results of the Evoo World Ranking 2021 (EVOOWR 2021) that were announced on Thursday.

According to reports on Friday, EVOOWR tested 16,584 samples of olive oil from 37 countries and 2,105 companies, which had already been distinguished in 29 international competitions.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms took every prize in the Top 5 Flavored Oils of the Year 2021 category, setting five new records, while another nine of the farm’s gourmet oils were ranked in the World Top 25 and in the Best Flavored Oils of the Year 2021 categories.

The company also came second in the Top 25 Societies of Flavored Oil of The World 2021 category, for a third consecutive year.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms additionally ranked in the 20 leading olive oil production companies in the world, among 2105 such companies from 37 countries.

