scholarships-to-greek-students-for-studies-in-israel

The foreign ministry of Israel and the country’s embassy in Athens are offering scholarships to Greek citizens aged up to 35 years old to study in Israel for the academic year 2022-2023.

These include two scholarships for a one-month summer language course (Ulpan) in Hebrew or Arabic and two scholarships for Research/MA/PhD/PostDoc (8 months) in all fields excluding veterinary, medicine and dentistry.

The program is part of a bilateral cultural and academic agreement between Israel and Greece. Applicants have to be permanent residents of Greece.

“The students will have the unique and exciting opportunity to experience life in Israel, its culture and heritage all while studying in Israeli academic institutions known for their excellence,” a statement from the embassy said.

Interested candidates can apply here and send their applications to the Embassy of Israel (Academic Department) in Athens by post no later than January 10.