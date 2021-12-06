SOCIETY

Scholarships to Greek students for studies in Israel

scholarships-to-greek-students-for-studies-in-israel

The foreign ministry of Israel and the country’s embassy in Athens are offering scholarships to Greek citizens aged up to 35 years old to study in Israel for the academic year 2022-2023.

These include two scholarships for a one-month summer language course (Ulpan) in Hebrew or Arabic and two scholarships for Research/MA/PhD/PostDoc (8 months) in all fields excluding veterinary, medicine and dentistry.

The program is part of a bilateral cultural and academic agreement between Israel and Greece. Applicants have to be permanent residents of Greece.

“The students will have the unique and exciting opportunity to experience life in Israel, its culture and heritage all while studying in Israeli academic institutions known for their excellence,” a statement from the embassy said.

Interested candidates can apply here and send their applications to the Embassy of Israel (Academic Department) in Athens by post no later than January 10.

 

Education Diplomacy
READ MORE
Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis (l), Israeli Ambassador to Greece Yossi Amrani (c) and artist Adi Ioshpe (r) unveil the mural ‘Waves’ at 24 Lekka Street in the city center, on Sunday.
SOCIETY

Israeli artist inspired by waves, flag colors for Athens mural

At the Greek-British Symposium at Pembroke College in Oxford, (from left to right) Andreas Athanassopoulos, Nikos Vettas, Vicky Pryce, Rod Dowler and Douglas McWilliams. [Dimitra Asimakopoulou]
OPINION

Greece and Britain in a new landscape

us-embassy-issues-natural-disaster-alert
NEWS

US embassy issues natural disaster alert

british-embassy-diotima-ngo-launch-domestic-violence-awareness-campaign
SOCIETY

British Embassy, Diotima NGO launch domestic violence awareness campaign

[Reuters]
OPINION

1821, Greece and Venezuela

german-embassy-launching-social-media-tribute-to-1821-revolution
BICENTENNIAL

German Embassy launching social media tribute to 1821 Revolution