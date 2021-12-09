Postdoctoral fellowship In Hellenic Studies and Religion: Eastern Christianity

The Seeger Center for Hellenic Studies and the Department of Religion at Princeton University invite applications for a postdoctoral fellowship on Eastern Christianity, for the academic year starting September 2022 through June 2023, to support a highly promising early-career scholar who is trained in the critical study of religion or a related academic discipline (such as anthropology, history, music, philosophy, politics, or sociology), with a focus on Eastern Christianity.

While broadly construed and open to scholars of diverse disciplinary and methodological approaches, there is a particular interest in the modern period and Greek Orthodoxy.

Scholars working on the pre-modern period will be considered, particularly if their research is comparative and/or crosses periods, areas, and cultures.

Topics and fields of research may include: culture and society, gender, law, migration, nationalism, film, material and/or visual culture, American Studies, African-American Studies, politics, or theology.

