SOCIETY

The woes of pedestrians in Athens

the-woes-of-pedestrians-in-athens

Athenians have never ceased to complain about the lack of respect shown to pedestrians crossing the street, on sidewalks, or by cars parked just about anywhere.

“Getting around the city in a wheelchair or while using a walking stick has never been easy due to narrow or nonexistent sidewalks and arbitrary parking. But now motorbikes are an additional enemy turning the sidewalks into streets and have eliminated one-way streets,” said Danai Dragonea, a resident of Kolonaki and the mother of an 8-month-old baby, among many expressing their frustration to Kathimerini. 

Aware of the existing accessibility problems, the municipality has designated Kerameikos, the Acropolis area and the National Garden as fully accessible areas for pedestrians. 

It has mapped eight routes – four suitable for people with mobility disabilities and four for those with visual impairments. 

Proposed routes are displayed on an interactive map with all possible obstacles as well as ways to avoid them at accessibleroutes.thisisathens.org. 

There is also an audio player widget for the visually impaired.

City Life
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Three ambitious projects being promoted in capital

This eyesore on the corner of Stadiou and Aeolou streets in the middle of downtown Athens was the Katrantzos Sport department store until 1980.
ATHENS

The Omonia challenge

Left: The Kypseli Municipal Market seen from above. Right: The pre-war ‘Maiden in Ecstasy’ sculpture by Michalis Tombros gracing a fountain. [Dimitris Karaiskos]
ATHENS

Kypseli and its third youth

‘Housing has become a commodity and the type of ownership has changed in Greece. It remains to be seen how this alters the human geography in apartment buildings and life in Athens’ neighborhoods,’ says Harokopio University professor of social geography Thomas Maloutas. [Antony Surace]
ATHENS

The apartment block phenomenon

[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]
SOCIETY

Christmas tree lights up in Syntagma Square

[InTime News]
SOCIETY

Steps mulled for reducing Athens traffic, pollution