greek-national-chess-team-wins-bronze-in-poland

A 28-year-old member of Greece’s national chess team has walked away with the bronze in the women’s blitz category at the European Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship in Katowice, Poland.

Ekaterini Pavlidou ended the tournament with a score of 2,177, equal to second-placed Klaudia Kulon from Poland, who, however, had better tiebreak criteria.

The top spot was taken by Sliwicka Alicja with a score of 2,155. Pavlidou was among 510 chess players from 21 European federations.