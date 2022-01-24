snf-program-to-bolster-mental-health-services-for-children

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation is launching a five-year program aimed at bolstering mental health services for children in different parts of the country.



The 15-million-euro initiative will benefit facilities in Athens, Thessaloniki, Crete, Alexandroupoli and Ioannina, among other locations, and foresees providing specialist training and education to mental health professionals.



The foundation is working with the American Child Mind Institute, which hailed the initiative in a social media post last week, saying it will “help strengthen the infrastructure for the prevention, assessment and treatment of mental health struggles faced by children in Greece.”

