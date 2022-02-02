DIASPORA

The Greek-American who revolutionized Netflix

the-greek-american-who-revolutionized-netflix
Ted Sarandos attends the 2018 Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, Los Angeles. [AP]

When Ted Sarandos, the Greek-American co-CEO of Netflix, joined the company in 2000 it didn’t look much like the streaming giant we all know today. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, Netflix was a DVD rental company, operating a DVD-by-mail service. However, Hastings believed that, despite the era’s internet limitations, the future would be dominated by online streaming. He brought a receptive Sarandos on and shared his vision and the two men would revolutionize entertainment forever.

Netflix’s adaptation of British political thriller “House of Cards,” released on February 1, 2013, marked the beginning of this paradigm shift. While Netflix had been offering online streaming services for years, this was the first major TV series to be exclusively streamed on the platform. Then Chief Content Officer Sarandos, whose family hails from the island of Samos in the eastern Aegean, was the man responsible for that moment which forever changed the way we consume content. Not only was it a major upset of the status quo, it also further established what we today call binge watch culture.

Netflix’s acquisition of David Fincher’s “House of Cards” was a major coup. Sarandos, convinced by the data on the popularity of political thrillers and Kevin Spacey, requested a private meeting with the “Se7en” director, after the latter invited the networks to a screening of the pilot. Sarandos, unlike major cable content providers like HBO, did not even ask to see the pilot before offering Fincher a two-season deal, worth a rumored 100 million dollars. Sarandos’ algorithmic approach was not the only change. Netflix released all 13 episodes of “House of Cards” on the same day, completely upending the practice of weekly serialization. The series was a runaway hit, earning seven Emmy Awards and 56 nominations over five seasons.

Netflix, transformed by the success of “House of Cards” and the subsequent “Orange is the New Black,” established itself as the leading streaming service, forcing its competitors to also turn to original content creation. In 2018, the Netflix documentary “Icarus,” on doping in sports, became the company’s first production to win an Oscar, fully confirming that Netflix was now mainstream. The pandemic further bolstered all streaming companies, as people found themselves stuck at home, with Netflix adding 36 million new subscribers in 2020 and 18 million in 2021 for a total of 222 subscribers globally.

Ted Sarandos, one of the main architects of this success, was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1964. While they did not speak Greek at home, his grandfather had migrated to the United States from Samos. Sarandos, a common surname on the island, has visited Samos in an effort to better connect with his Greek heritage.

This article was first published in Greek in moneyreview.gr, a member of the Kathimerini group of companies.

Media
READ MORE
tsitsipas-twists-tongues-to-land-on-mispronounced-words-list
NEWS

‘Tsitsipas’ twists tongues to land on mispronounced words list

Members of the nonprofit Libre Space Foundation traveled from Greece to Spain to test the resilience of the materials in the picosatellites they manufactured.
SOCIETY

Pocket satellites made in Greece

A Facebook employee take a selfie in front the company's new name and logo outside its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Thursday, after announcing that it is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. [AP]
SOCIETY

In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

This photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in New York, Tuesday. The six-hour outage was a headache for many casual users but far more serious for the millions of people worldwide who rely on the social media sites to run their businesses or communicate with relatives, fellow parents, teachers or neighbors. [AP]
SOCIETY

Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide

athens-moment-at-monocle-conference
SOCIETY

Athens’ moment at ‘Monocle’ conference

pm-dines-on-island-with-business-and-media-personalities
SOCIETY

PM dines on island with business and media personalities