SOCIETY

Turkey’s ritual corpse washers say faith overcame Covid fears

turkeys-ritual-corpse-washers-say-faith-overcame-covid-fears
Eda Elal, a ‘ghassal,’ who prepares corpses for burial according to Islamic rituals, rests after preparing a corpse for burial outside a washing cabin, called a ‘ghassilhane,’ where men wash male bodies and women wash female bodies free of charge in Istanbul, December 16, 2021. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Umit Bektas

Eda Elal has prepared corpses for burial in accordance with Islamic rituals nearly half her life, but says her job as a “ghassal” in Turkey has never been harder than when bodies and illness overwhelmed her during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elal, 36, said a sense of spiritual duty helped her continue carrying out the common end-of-life ritual despite exhaustion and fear, especially when she herself fell ill with Covid-19 last year.

According to the ritual, ghassals pray while washing the body, before placing it in a white shroud ahead of burial. Corpses arrive from hospitals or homes to a washing cabin, called a “ghassilhane,” where men wash male bodies and women wash female bodies.

“I have been a ghassal for 16 years. I have never seen so many dead together. I have never washed so many corpses in one day. We were exhausted,” Elal said.

“Believe me, getting Covid was more difficult than washing someone who died of Covid. Because you are sick yourself, you are waging a battle of life and death,” she said, adding she received therapy for some time because she couldn’t go outside fearing she would be re-infected.

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city of some 16 million, has 243 ghassals working in 16 washing cabins that are managed and funded by the municipal government, providing the service for free.

Elal said two ghassals normally wash five bodies each day, though it was as many as 40 during the worst days of the pandemic.

Turkey’s daily Covid-19 deaths peaked near 400 in May last year, and now hover just below 200 even as cases are at record highs.

Ceyhan Tunc, 45, another ghassal, said they were panicked when the pandemic began and debated how to continue their work while keeping safe, but continued once new protective measures were adopted.

“This is a matter of heart,” said Tunc, who has worked for five years.

The ghassals are paid by the municipal government but Elal and Tunc said the demanding work is more a responsibility than a source of income.

“We try to look at this not from a perspective of money and a job, but rather from a religious duty,” Elal said.

Elal says her father and husband did not at first support her decision, at age 17, to become a ghassal. But now family is her biggest moral support.

“I never had regrets about doing this work because preparing the corpse is the last service to a person. My faith and spirit are satisfied,” Elal said, adding that being with someone in “their final moment” made up for the difficulties. [Reuters]

Coronavirus Death Religion Turkey
READ MORE
[Reuters]
SOCIETY

Israel’s Genesis Foundation honors Pfizer’s Greek CEO Albert Bourla

The Greek Genome Center’s supercomputer identifies exactly which strain of the virus was detected and what mutations it carries. After the appearance of Omicron, the laboratory has more than doubled the number of samples it checks. [Orestis Seferoglou]
SOCIETY

Omicron puts Greek Genome Center on high alert

A man celebrates the start of the New Year, backdropped by fireworks exploding in the background over Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, January 1. [AP]
SOCIETY

Omicron’s New Year’s cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022

Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, to Maria Georgiopoulou, at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
SOCIETY

In Greece, taxis help with race to deliver booster shots

[AP]
ATHENS HEALTH SUMMIT

Two-day conference on Covid-19 challenges kicks off Tuesday

Father Pahomios, 88, from the Pantokratoros Monastery, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease, at the health centre of Karyes, the administrative centre of the all-male Orthodox monastic community of Mount Athos, November 16. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
SOCIETY

Mount Athos elders trust God and science to protect them from Covid