Beaked whale strandings cause for concern on Corfu 

Eco groups are sounding the alarm over the stranding in shallow waters of three Cuvier’s beaked whales within two days on the coast of the island of Corfu.

Environmental organizations are calling for an end to ongoing seismic surveys by the SW Cook research vessel west of Corfu, linking them directly to the disorientation of animals. All three whales, which did not show any obvious health problems, were taken back to deep waters with the help of volunteers.

The first two appeared in shallow waters on Sunday in the north of Corfu, at Arillas and Agios Gordios. The third, and largest, appeared on Monday at Agios Gordios. All were examined by veterinarians of the Hellenic Center for Marine Mammal Rescue and Care, Arion.

“We saw three clinically healthy animals, strong, large, unable to return to the deep alone,” Anastasia Koronaiou, a member of Arion’s network of vets, told Kathimerini.