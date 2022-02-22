Stray rights group decries ‘criminal negligence’ at Sparta municipal pound

A stray rights and rescue organization has filed a lawsuit against the municipal pound of Sparta in the eastern Peloponnese over what it describes as the inhumane treatment of dozens of dogs.

The suit was filed at the local prosecutor’s office on Monday along with witness statements and a series of photographs taken by a team from the Save a Greek Stray non-governmental organization during a visit to the site over the weekend.

The team reported seeing the dogs in the pound’s care in an emaciated condition, showing signs of distress and acute illness, chained in small, dirty enclosures.

It also reported seeing at least one dog lying dead at the end of a chain.

Accusing the municipal authority of “criminal negligence,” Save a Greek Stray also requested that all the sick and dying animals be surrendered to its care.