SOCIETY

Stray rights group decries ‘criminal negligence’ at Sparta municipal pound

stray-rights-group-decries-criminal-negligence-at-sparta-municipal-pound
[File photo]

A stray rights and rescue organization has filed a lawsuit against the municipal pound of Sparta in the eastern Peloponnese over what it describes as the inhumane treatment of dozens of dogs.

The suit was filed at the local prosecutor’s office on Monday along with witness statements and a series of photographs taken by a team from the Save a Greek Stray non-governmental organization during a visit to the site over the weekend.

The team reported seeing the dogs in the pound’s care in an emaciated condition, showing signs of distress and acute illness, chained in small, dirty enclosures.

It also reported seeing at least one dog lying dead at the end of a chain.

Accusing the municipal authority of “criminal negligence,” Save a Greek Stray also requested that all the sick and dying animals be surrendered to its care.

Animal Protection
READ MORE
[Intime News]
SOCIETY

Eco group issues tips as Attica wolf activity rises

[File photo]
NEWS

More help for Salamina island’s strays

A rescue team of divers and vets attempt to care for a whale calf that became stranded in shallow water in a southern Athens seaside area, on Friday. Experts said the young animal is a Cuvier's beaked whale and that it showed signs of injury. [AP]
SOCIETY

Rescue operation to help stranded young whale

[Vassilis Papadopoulos/Prespa National Park Management Agency]
NEWS

Killings of endangered animals spark outrage

In this file photo from 2018, a dolphin swims as a ferry passes in the background during an operation by divers to recover an abandoned fishing net from the sea in Poros island, Greece. The project will consist of a study on the gulf’s cetaceans as well as environmental education and raising public awareness. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
SOCIETY

Monitoring the dolphins of the Thermaikos Gulf

A dog with burned paws sleeps at a makeshift shelter following a wildfire north of Athens, in Athens, Sunday. [Reuters]
SOCIETY

Pop-up shelter treats animals displaced by Greece wildfires