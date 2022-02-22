SOCIETY

Archbishop of America planning visit to northern Greece

archbishop-of-america-planning-visit-to-northern-greece

Archbishop of America Elpidophoros is planning a visit to northern Greece to attend several events in the region of Rodopi, state broadcaster ERT has reported.

Citing an announcement from the Diocese of Maroneia and Komotini, ERT said Elpidophoros will be attending a service at the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin in Komotini on March 2. 

After that, he will receive an honorary doctorate from the Komotini-based School of Classical and Humanistic Studies of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

The following day, the head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America will attend a ceremony for the renaming of the main public square in the village of Maroneia after Archbishop Michael of America (1892-1958).

Religion
[AP]
