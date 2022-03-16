SOCIETY

Hydrogen-powered buses being mulled for Athens

The entry of hydrogen-powered vehicles into Athens’ public transport network is reportedly being examined by the Transport Ministry. According to reports the ministry plans to launch hydrogen buses on a pilot basis.

The test use of the hydrogen buses is set to begin in April and is expected to last about three weeks.

The procedure will follow the standards that were employed for the respective tests of the five electric buses before a relevant tender was announced.

The difference between the corresponding pilot launches of electric buses is the fact that hydrogen propulsion technology is still in its infancy in relation to electric propulsion, while the number of companies that manufacture these buses is very limited.

At the moment the planning foresees the hydrogen supply of buses via a special portable tank, as there are no hydrogen pumps at any bus depots at the moment.

