new-lifelines-for-people-with-mental-health-issues

Three new programs focusing on mental health will be launched in the coming period within the context of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan – Greece 2.0. The programs, which will have a total budget of 49.4 million euros, seek to address mental health issues, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The first program with a budget of €19.8 million concerns the creation and operation, for 18 months, of 79 new mental health units to meet the needs of children, young people and adults with issues ranging from psychosis to dementia.

Another €26.41 million will fund the creation and operation, for 18 months, of 28 new housing units for people with mental disorders.

The continuation of the Psychosocial Support Line for Covid-19 for two more years and the psychological support program “No One Alone in the Pandemic” will be funded with another €3.1 million.