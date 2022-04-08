macron-made-honorary-member-of-the-academy-of-athens

French President Emmanuel Macron was made an honorary member of the Academy of Athens during a meeting on Thursday.

According to the Academy, the honor was bestowed “for the inspired and substantial contribution of Mr Macron in the promotion and strengthening of European unification as well as for the multifaceted and important support of Greece and Cyprus.”

The Academy said that Macron continued the long tradition of close cooperation between Greece and France.

“President Macron offered and continues to offer decisive support to Greece to prevent actions that threaten national sovereignty and peace in general in the Eastern Mediterranean, both during the critical period of the summer of 2020 and later with the signing of the defense agreement between Greece and France in September 2021,” it said.