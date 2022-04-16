greece-suffering-from-deficit-in-digital-skills

Despite tech pervading all aspects of life, Greece has a digital skills deficit, with the problem focused on older people and those with low financial and educational profiles, according to a study by the Center of Educational Policy Development titled “Adults and Lifelong Learning Programs in the Pandemic Period: The Challenge of Digital Skills.” Based on 2020 data, 16% of those aged 25-64 have not used the internet in the last three months – twice the European average, and third highest in the EU, after Bulgaria and Romania.

Thirty-three percent of the non-economically active and 20% of the unemployed compared starkly to the employed (10%). Some 40% of people with a low education level have not used the internet, compared to 13% with a medium level and 3% with a high level. The 55-64 (36%) and 45-54 (17%) age groups lagged significantly behind the 25-34 (3%) and 35-44 (6%) groups.