SOCIETY

Greece suffering from deficit in digital skills

greece-suffering-from-deficit-in-digital-skills

Despite tech pervading all aspects of life, Greece has a digital skills deficit, with the problem focused on older people and those with low financial and educational profiles, according to a study by the Center of Educational Policy Development titled “Adults and Lifelong Learning Programs in the Pandemic Period: The Challenge of Digital Skills.” Based on 2020 data, 16% of those aged 25-64 have not used the internet in the last three months – twice the European average, and third highest in the EU, after Bulgaria and Romania. 

Thirty-three percent of the non-economically active and 20% of the unemployed compared starkly to the employed (10%). Some 40% of people with a low education level have not used the internet, compared to 13% with a medium level and 3% with a high level. The 55-64 (36%) and 45-54 (17%) age groups lagged significantly behind the 25-34 (3%) and 35-44 (6%) groups.

Education Technology
READ MORE
The Aliartos Vocational Night School employs a central system designed by its students that makes sure physical distancing rules are being observed. 
SOCIETY

Five fascinating inventions by schoolchildren

[AP]
NEWS

Academics want Putin’s titles stripped

over-200-english-taught-university-programs
SOCIETY

Over 200 English-taught university programs

A double-decker bus pulls up to London School of Economics (LSE) in London, in a file photo. [AP]
BREXIT

Greek students at UK universities plummeting

[AMNA]
SOCIETY

Kids from 94 countries in Greece

foreign-pupils-make-up-2-of-school-student-body
NEWS

Foreign pupils make up 2% of school student body