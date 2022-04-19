Homes for Ukrainians initiative by Greek-Americans

Spurred by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Androniky Georgiou Hazelwood, John Hazelwood, Neely Ashmun and Brook Sefton have launched GR4UA.org.

Inspired by spontaneous humanitarian efforts in Europe to accommodate the millions of Ukrainians fleeing for their lives, the four decided to take action. With backgrounds in tech, hospitality and marketing, these Greek Americans noticed a need for housing in Greece: GR4UA.org is building a database of available homes for Ukrainian refugees.

“First and foremost, we are looking for homes that we can offer for free to these displaced women and children,” said President John Hazelwood: “We want to help those who want to come to Greece with an easy as possible transition. Inspired to do something and take action, we want to invite you to participate in this humanitarian effort in whatever way you feel is appropriate for you. This is a huge undertaking and we cannot do it alone. If you are an individual who would like to donate your home, time or talents, please visit GR4UA.org.”

The GR4UA website is now online and gathering information. To donate a home or room on a temporary basis, register at GR4UA.org.