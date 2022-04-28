SOCIETY

Cigarette butts the most ubiquitous beach litter

Cigarette butts the most ubiquitous beach litter

Cigarette butts are the most common form of waste found on Greek beaches, according to WWF Greece.

“Cigarette butts are the most common find in almost all cleaning operations in the world,” the WWF said in a statement. It said that waste was collected as part of its Adopt a Beach program from 78 beaches around Greece with the assistance of volunteers.

Almost a third of the waste comprised cigarette butts, with pieces of plastic, lids, straws, styrofoam, bags, baby wipes, glass and bottles completing the picture. “A total of 28,140 cigarette butts, equivalent to 1,407 packs of cigarettes, were counted on all beaches,” WWF said on Wednesday, presenting the results of the program.

Environment
READ MORE
Greece ranks 15th among best European countries for nature lovers to live
SURVEY

Greece ranks 15th among best European countries for nature lovers to live

Campaign for virgin forest to be added to UNESCO list
SOCIETY

Campaign for virgin forest to be added to UNESCO list

‘Paradise’ is full of new surprises
SOCIETY

‘Paradise’ is full of new surprises

Reduce, repair, recycle as EU plans ‘circular’ rules for everyday items
ENVIRONMENT

Reduce, repair, recycle as EU plans ‘circular’ rules for everyday items

Hydrogen-powered buses being mulled for Athens
SOCIETY

Hydrogen-powered buses being mulled for Athens

Beaked whale strandings cause for concern on Corfu 
SOCIETY

Beaked whale strandings cause for concern on Corfu 