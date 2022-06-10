SOCIETY

US welcomes Greece announcement to host ocean conference

US welcomes Greece announcement to host ocean conference
[Reuters]

The United States has welcomed Greece’s announcement that it will host the ninth Our Ocean Conference in 2024.

Our Ocean Conferences bring together governments and non-state actors – including private-sector, philanthropic, academic, and non-governmental representatives – to make concrete commitments to protect ocean health and security. Since the Our Ocean Conferences began in 2014, they have reportedly resulted in more than 1,800 commitments worth nearly $108 billion.

“A healthy ocean is essential for the health and prosperity of human civilization. The ocean regulates our climate and weather, generates approximately half of the planet’s oxygen, and provides food and livelihoods for billions of people,” the US State Department said in a statement.

“Yet the ocean is under threat. Greenhouse gas emissions are changing ocean chemistry, undermining ecosystems, and impairing the ocean’s regulatory functions,” it said.  

“Meanwhile, other human activities, such as overfishing and plastic pollution, are causing potentially irrevocable harm to the ocean’s flora and fauna,” it said.

Panama will host the eighth Our Ocean Conference in 2023.

Environment
READ MORE
Attica’s first smoke-free beach
SOCIETY

Attica’s first smoke-free beach

Greece in EU’s top three for excellent bathing waters
SOCIETY

Greece in EU’s top three for excellent bathing waters

Purple jellyfish are now spreading to the Ionian Sea
NEWS

Purple jellyfish are now spreading to the Ionian Sea

Greece’s ‘European Stork Village’ celebrates return of migratory birds
SOCIETY

Greece’s ‘European Stork Village’ celebrates return of migratory birds

Greeks concerned by climate change, but less so locally
SOCIETY

Greeks concerned by climate change, but less so locally

The Greek professor seeking answers in clouds
SOCIETY

The Greek professor seeking answers in clouds