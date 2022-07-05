Int’l Summer University returns to Kastellorizo

The 8th International Summer University on “Greek Language, Culture, and Media” will be held on the island of Kastellorizo at the Hall for Cultural Events from July 10 to 15. This year’s iteration will focus on outermost Greece and is titled “Outermost Places, Language and Culture.”

Topics that will be covered include the language, symbols and signs of outermost Greece, the language identities of remote parts of the country, dialects and popular culture, the cultural sources in these isolated insular regions, the relationship between outermost Greece and its diaspora, the presence of these regions in the Greek press (its depictions, descriptions and analyses), as well as exploring how AI can be harnessed to improve life in these regions. Finally, interdisciplinary approaches to language and education, including an overview of computational linguistics, will also be examined. In addition, there will be a tribute to the radio and TV stations that continue to broadcast in these remote areas.

The Summer University is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, PhD candidates, as well as educators and a limited number of professionals. It offers certification of participation.

The Summer University is hosted by the School of Education, the Department of Early Childhood Education and the Social Issues, Mass Media and Education Studies Laboratory at the University of Ioannina. It is taking place in collaboration with the Modern Greek Studies Program of the Department of Media, Communications, Creative Arts, Language and Literature of the Faculty of Arts at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, and the Macquarie Greek Studies Foundation. The Circle of Hellenic Academics in Boston and the Boston University Philhellenes are also participating.

The program is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Municipality of Megali.