Enthusiastic tourist Magic Johnson gets call from PM

Retired basketball legend Magic Johnson, who has been posting enthusiastically on social media about his holiday in Greece, got a thank-you call from the Prime Minister himself.

“I had the honor and pleasure of getting a surprise call from the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcoming me to the country and seeing how my visit has been so far. I told the Prime Minister it’s been amazing and life changing!,” Johnson tweeted Monday.

“From the culture, to the history and the food, everything has been exceptional! The people have welcomed Cookie, me, and our friends with open arms,” he added in another tweet.

“I just spoke with NBA basketball legend @magicjohnson , who has been holidaying in Greece, and thanked him for the kind words he said about our country and the love he showed towards our country and its people, as well as the wonderful photos and tweets he posted while he was here. He told me about the truly amazing time he and his wife have had on their latest visit to Greece, adding that the friendly and truly hospitable Greek people who live in this great country, along with amazing food and the country’s rich history and magnificent culture, have inspired him and are a recipe that ensures he will come back soon, and next time he looks forward to meeting with me in person to break bread together and talk basketball!” Mitsotakis posted on Instagram.

US citizens are spearheading a post-pandemic boom in tourism that is widely expected to exceed 2019 levels.