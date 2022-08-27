SOCIETY

Greek olive oil producers must keep eye on the competition

Greek olive oil producers must keep eye on the competition
[InTime News]

Greece is looking at a good year for olive oil, though experts warn producers need to take a closer look at the competition beyond traditional rivals Italy and Spain, but also at the market.

According to olive oil quality consultant Vasilis Fratzolas, “just 2.3% of packaged olive oil sold globally is Greek, while Turkey – a recent arrival to the game – holds a share of 2.5% and Tunisia 12.5%.”

Greece produces 225,000 tons of olive oil a year on average, of which only 45,000 tons is packaged. It also exports 80% of its production – unbranded and unlabeled – to Italy, which has been badly hit by pests. Drought-stricken Spain, meanwhile, is looking at a 50% drop in production.

“Germany and the UK do not produce olive oil but export it, which means that Greek olive oil is being moved around without being identified,” says Maria Katsouli, head of the Athena International Olive Oil Competition.

Agriculture Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turks frustrated by ‘deliberate’ increase in number of European visa rejections
SOCIETY

Turks frustrated by ‘deliberate’ increase in number of European visa rejections

Nafplio, the capital of our hearts
SOCIETY

Nafplio, the capital of our hearts

College Year in Athens celebrates 60 years
DIASPORA

College Year in Athens celebrates 60 years

Spiritual, material mix at Greek mid-August feast
SOCIETY

Spiritual, material mix at Greek mid-August feast

Modiano Market gets its sparkle back
SOCIETY

Modiano Market gets its sparkle back

Great Greeks of international biotechnology
DIASPORA

Great Greeks of international biotechnology