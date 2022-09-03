Running for the Egyptian vulture of Epirus

Endurance athlete Thodoris Ziakkas will run on Saturday in support of the “Asproparis,” or Egyptian vulture, the symbol of Epirus’ wildlife in northwestern Greece.

He will begin from the village of Grammousta in Grammos and cover a 120-kilometer route through the highest mountains of northern Pindos (Grammos, Smolika and Tymfi) reaching an altitude of over 2,500 meters, to finish in the village of Papigo in Zagorochoria.

The Egyptian vulture is currently on the verge of extinction in Greece.