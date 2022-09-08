New institute puts Greece on genomics research map 

With the establishment of the first specialized institute in Athens, Greece will earn its place on the international map of genomics research. The Hellenic Institute of Human Genomics, a new institute of the Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH), “will support the Greek biomedical ecosystem, combining genetics and genomics with computational and clinical research,” FORTH’s announcement said.

In comments to Kathimerini, FORTH’s president and director Nektarios Tavernarakis said the institute “is a very important step for research in our country, especially in this field, where until now there was no concentrated research effort, as there was no relevant institute.”

“Research was being carried out in laboratories, but in a fragmented manner,” he said.

The institute, he said, should be up and running in 2023 as by that time the hiring of key university research professors will have been completed.