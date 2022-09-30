SOCIETY

Athens University welcomes new international students to English-language degrees

Athens University welcomes new international students to English-language degrees
[Education Ministry]

A total of 77 new students from 44 countries were welcomed at the University of Athens on Thursday, confirming the momentum of the institution’s decision to introduce undergraduate degrees in the English language.

Forty of those students have enrolled for the Medical School’s maiden program and the other 37 for the Philosophy School’s flagship degree in ancient Greek archaeology, history and literature, now entering its third academic year, with a total of 64 students from 21 countries.

“One of the goals of these programs is to attract the best students from all over the world,” UoA Rector Thanos Dimopoulos told the students at the welcoming event in the university’s main ceremonies hall.

The students enrolled in the first year of the Medical School’s program hail from nearby Albania, Cyprus and Egypt, all the way to Sri Lanka, El Salvador, the Philippines, South Africa and the United States.

